ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ARQL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 530,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,833. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.03 and a beta of 2.49.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,876,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

