Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. 1,052,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,344. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

