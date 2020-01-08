Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for 2.7% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 497,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

