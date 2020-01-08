Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.99. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

