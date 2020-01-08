Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.94.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 91,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
