Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 171.99%. Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 406,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.