Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.56. 87,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

