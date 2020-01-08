Apexium Financial LP Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,990. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

