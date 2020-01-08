Apexium Financial LP Takes $267,000 Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, insider Fisher Steven bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. TriMas Corp has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

