Apexium Financial LP Takes $2.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.34.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $302.69. 3,011,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. The firm has a market cap of $1,308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

