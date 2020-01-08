Apexium Financial LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.52. 125,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,437. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.48 and a 52 week high of $377.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

