Apexium Financial LP Makes New $243,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,256,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,820. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

