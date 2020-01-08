Apexium Financial LP Acquires Shares of 4,350 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.82. 978,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,009. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.43 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

