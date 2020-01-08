Apex Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Apex has a market capitalization of $974,570.00 and $20,938.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,202,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.