Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE APA traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,026,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,676,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 143,824 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Apache by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.