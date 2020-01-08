APA Group (ASX:APA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.13

APA Group (ASX:APA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.96. APA Group shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,244,623 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$11.13 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. APA Group’s payout ratio is presently 188.52%.

In other APA Group news, insider Peter Wasow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41). Also, insider Rob Wheals 217,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

APA Group Company Profile (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

