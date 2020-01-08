Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Green Dot (GDOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) recently:

12/20/2019 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

12/19/2019 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Green Dot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Green Dot is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 592,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 69.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

