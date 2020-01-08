Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Green Dot (GDOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) recently:
- 12/20/2019 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
- 12/19/2019 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2019 – Green Dot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/22/2019 – Green Dot is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2019 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/11/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NYSE GDOT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 592,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
