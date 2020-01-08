Analysts Set Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $19.40

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 408.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 21.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 36,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,460. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.