Analysts Set Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Price Target at €56.67

Shares of Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.67 ($65.89).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

CCAP traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €35.90 ($41.74). The company had a trading volume of 62,911 shares. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a market cap of $756.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.48 and its 200 day moving average is €32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.