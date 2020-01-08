Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.82. Thor Industries also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 257.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 609,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

