Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRO. BTIG Research began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 37,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,182. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

