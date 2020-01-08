Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,467. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,930.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

