Analysts Expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.22. American Financial Group posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

AFG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,981. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

