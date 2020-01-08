Analysts Anticipate Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to Post $4.83 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the highest is $4.90. Tech Data posted earnings of $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.97. 337,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,650. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78.

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

