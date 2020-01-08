Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 million and the lowest is $3.07 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $8.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $19.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. B. Riley began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.