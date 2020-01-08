Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on JBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

JBT traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

