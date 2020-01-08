Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $7.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.63 billion and the lowest is $7.22 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,728,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

