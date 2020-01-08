Analysts Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Greenbrier Companies posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $45.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

