Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the highest is $7.33 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $28.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.76 billion to $29.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.04 billion to $28.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 138,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 340.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. 631,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,900. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

