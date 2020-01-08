Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $556,833.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $556,833.00 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01365160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

