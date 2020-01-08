Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

ABCB traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $42.15. 210,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 431,618 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 255,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

