America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.96

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.96 and traded as high as $110.05. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 2,660 shares changing hands.

CRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

