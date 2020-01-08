American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.08.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

