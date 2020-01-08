American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

AXP stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

