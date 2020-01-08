Amcor (ASX:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.13

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $15.12. Amcor shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 2,349,453 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.12.

The firm also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 218.95%.

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

