AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

ABEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,782,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

