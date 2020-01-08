Althea Group (ASX:AGH) Trading Down 2.2%

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 2,493,577 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The company has a market cap of $103.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.70.

Althea Group Company Profile (ASX:AGH)

Althea Group Holdings Limited imports, cultivates, produces, and supplies medicinal cannabis in Australia. It offers cannabis oil under the Capilano, Champlain Indica, Jasper, and Rideau names; and dried flower under the Henik name. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

