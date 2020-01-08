Alphacat Reaches Market Cap of $652,986.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $652,986.00 and approximately $62,046.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

