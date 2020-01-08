Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Pivotal Research currently has $1,650.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,445.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,393.34. 1,502,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,361. The company has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,336.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,402.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,259,501 shares of company stock valued at $206,721,526. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

