Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $14,616.00 and approximately $21,603.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000509 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001047 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.