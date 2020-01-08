Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARLP. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 171,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

