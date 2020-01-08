Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.29

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.29 and last traded at $191.84, with a volume of 1295518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allergan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Allergan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 82,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

