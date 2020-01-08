Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.15. 1,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,744 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.