Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Y has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $798.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $814.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $793.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany will post 39.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

