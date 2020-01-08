Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AD. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Alaris Royalty stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,546. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$17.54 and a 1 year high of C$22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $799.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.41.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.