Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKTS. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 293,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

