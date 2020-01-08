Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,366,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 876,946 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

