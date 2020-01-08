Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Down 0.4%

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

