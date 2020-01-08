Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Down 6.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62, 2,220,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 388% from the average session volume of 455,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARPO. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

