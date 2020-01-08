Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,547,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 17,976,553 shares.The stock last traded at $1.30 and had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

