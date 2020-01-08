Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,547,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 17,976,553 shares.The stock last traded at $1.30 and had previously closed at $1.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
